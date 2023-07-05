La tension monte dans la première bande-annonce de "Killers of the Flower Moon", le thriller de Martin Scorsese qui réunit enfin DiCaprio et DeNiro
La prochaine superproduction d’Apple a maintenant sa bande-annonce.
Publié le 05-07-2023 à 21h56
L'été 2023 est riche en sortie cinématographique et crée même un embouteillage sur l'autoroute des sorties estivales. On retrouve plusieurs grands réalisateurs de retour au premier plan. Christopher Nolan avec "Oppenheimer", Wes Anderson avec "Asteroid City", Greta Gerwig avec "Barbie", David Fincher avec "The Killer", Michael Mann avec "Ferrari"...
En direct