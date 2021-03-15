Le film "Mank" de David Fincher, avec Gary Oldman dans le rôle principal, part en tête de la course pour la 93e édition des Oscars avec dix nominations au total, a annoncé lundi l'Académie américaine des arts et sciences du cinéma, qui remet les prestigieux prix.

"Mank" est en lice dans les catégories du meilleur film, meilleur acteur, meilleur réalisateur, meilleure actrice dans un second rôle (Amanda Seyfried) et de nombreuses catégories techniques. Viennent ensuite de nombreux films avec six nominations, dont le favori "Nomadland" de Chloe Zhao avec Frances McDormand, "The Father" du Français Florian Zeller avec Anthony Hopkins, "Les Sept de Chicago" d'Aaron Sorkin avec Sacha Baron Cohen, "Judas and the Black Messiah" avec Daniel Kaluuya, "Minari" et "Sound of Metal".

Souvent critiquée pour son manque de représentativité, l'Académie des Oscars a sélectionné cette année deux femmes sur cinq dans la catégorie du "meilleur réalisateur", Chloe Zhao et Emerald Fennell pour "Promising Young Woman". Il s'agit d'une première.

Coqueluche d'Hollywood cette année, Chloe Zhao est aussi la première femme à concourir aux Oscars dans quatre catégories différentes (meilleur film, réalisation, montage et scénario), relève l'Académie.

Les Oscars seront remis le 25 avril à Los Angeles.

Nominations pour l'Oscar du meilleur film :

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"Les Sept de Chicago"

"Mank"

Nominations pour l'Oscar du meilleur film étranger :

"Drunk" (Danemark, Pays-Bas, Suède)

"Shao Nian De Ni" (Hong Kong)

"L'Affaire collective" (Roumanie)

"L'homme qui a vendu sa peau" (Tunisie)

"La voix d'Aida" (Bosnie)

Nominations pour l'Oscar de la meilleure actrice :

Viola Davis, "Le Blues de Ma Rainey"

Andra Day, "Billie Holiday, une affaire d'Etat"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Nominations pour l'Oscar du meilleur acteur :

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Le Blues de Ma Rainey"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Nominations pour l'Oscar du meilleur réalisateur :

Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Youg Woman"

Thomas Vinterberg, "Drunk"

Nominations pour l'Oscar du meilleur acteur dans un second rôle :

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Les Sept de Chicago"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

