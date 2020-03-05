Le festival de musique a été annulé par l'organisation.

Le festival de musique Tomorrowland Winter a été annulé par les organisateurs à cause du coronavirus, indiquent les organisateurs jeudi. Il devait se dérouler du 14 au 21 mars 2020 dans les Alpes françaises.

L'organisation de Tomorrowland l'a elle-même annoncé sur son site internet, ce jeudi :

In the beginning of February the build-up of Tomorrowland Winter 2020 in Alpe d’Huez started. Today, it is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that the French Government has decided to cancel this year’s edition (March 14 -21). Since Saturday we were in close contact with the French Government about the impact of the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) and we finally received their official decision.

The French Government is taking drastic measures regarding the COVID-19 virus in France. Therefore they are enforcing the cancellation of large events, bringing together people from different nationalities on closed festival grounds and event locations.

The ski area of Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine Ski (Alpe d’Huez, Oz en Oisans, Vaujany, Auris and Villard Reculas) will remain open for all visitors, including all normal activities (ski lifts, slopes, bars, restaurants…), just like all other ski-resorts in France. All our visitors will be contacted personally later today, by e-mail and within the Tomorrowland Account, regarding the next steps.