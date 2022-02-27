Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne - Classement

Classement de la 74e édition de Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne (1.Pro) dimanche:1. Fabio Jakobsen (P-B/Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), les 195, 1 km en 4h32:13 ( 2. Caleb Ewan (Aus) m.t. 3. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) 4. Daniel Mc Lay (G-B); 5. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita); 6. Dries Van Gestel; 7. Amaury Capiot; 8. Christophe Laporte (Fra); 9. Matteo Trentin (Ita); 10. Taco van der Hoorn (P-B); 11. Alexander Kristoff (Nor); 12. Tim Merlier; 13. Phil Bauhaus (All); 14. Mike Teunissen (P-B); 15. Jasper Stuyven; 16. Nils Eekhoff (P-B); 17. Dion Smith (N-Z); 18. Laurenz Rex; 19. Milan Menten; 20. Oliver Naesen; 21. Simone Consonni (Ita); 22. Alex Aranburu (Esp); 23. Samuel Gaze (N-Z); 24. Tiesj Benoot; 25. Jordi Warlop; 26. Michael Valgren Hundahl (Dan); 27. Jonas Koch (All); 28. Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor); 29. Magnus Sheffield (USA); 30. Fabian Lienhard (Sui); 31. Jenno Berckmoes; 32. Anthony Turgis (Fra); 33. Olivier Le Gac (Fra); 34. Jenthe Biermans; 35. Nickolas Zukowsky (Can); 36. Ryan Gibbons (AfS); 37. Tom Van Asbroeck; 38. Stan Dewulf; 39. Jhonatan Narvaez (Col); 40. Bryan Coquard (Fra); 41. Heinrich Haussler (Aus); 42. Ethan Hayter (G-B); 43. Vito Braet; 44. Alex Kirsch (Lux); 45. Antonio Puppio (Ita); 46. Nils Politt (All) op 0:07; 47. Stefan Küng (Sui); 48. Kévin Vauquelin (Fra); 49. Lewis Askey (G-B); 50. Matej Mohoric (Slo); 51. Greg Van Avermaet; ?; 56. Tosh Van der Sande; 63. Fabio Van Den Bossche; 66. Nathan Van Hooydonck; 68. Edward Theuns 0:16; 71. Jasper De Buyst 0:40; 76. Yves Lampaert 1:05; 78. Benjamin Declercq 1:09; 80. Cedric Beullens 1:36; 87. Arjen Livyns 3:12; 88. Frederik Frison; 91. Edward Planckaert 8:17; 92. Arnaud De Lie 9:31; 98. Milan Fretin 9:55; 111. Sébastien Grignard; 114. Timothy Dupont; 116. Sasha Weemaes; 118. Gijs Van Hoecke; 119. Baptiste Planckaert; 122. Jordi Meeus; 128. Alex Colman; 129. Jens Keukeleire. (Belga)
© 2022 Belga. Tous droits de reproduction et de représentation réservés. Toutes les informations reproduites dans cette rubrique (dépêches, photos, logos) sont protégées par des droits de propriété intellectuelle détenus par Belga. Par conséquent, aucune de ces informations ne peut être reproduite, modifiée, rediffusée, traduite, exploitée commercialement ou réutilisée de quelque manière que ce soit sans l'accord préalable écrit de Belga.