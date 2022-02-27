Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne - Classement

Classement de la 74e édition de Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne (1.Pro) dimanche:1. Fabio Jakobsen (P-B/Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), les 195, 1 km en 4h32:13 ( 2. Caleb Ewan (Aus) m.t. 3. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) 4. Daniel Mc Lay (G-B); 5. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita); 6. Dries Van Gestel; 7. Amaury Capiot; 8. Christophe Laporte (Fra); 9. Matteo Trentin (Ita); 10. Taco van der Hoorn (P-B); 11. Alexander Kristoff (Nor); 12. Tim Merlier; 13. Phil Bauhaus (All); 14. Mike Teunissen (P-B); 15. Jasper Stuyven; 16. Nils Eekhoff (P-B); 17. Dion Smith (N-Z); 18. Laurenz Rex; 19. Milan Menten; 20. Oliver Naesen; 21. Simone Consonni (Ita); 22. Alex Aranburu (Esp); 23. Samuel Gaze (N-Z); 24. Tiesj Benoot; 25. Jordi Warlop; 26. Michael Valgren Hundahl (Dan); 27. Jonas Koch (All); 28. Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor); 29. Magnus Sheffield (USA); 30. Fabian Lienhard (Sui); 31. Jenno Berckmoes; 32. Anthony Turgis (Fra); 33. Olivier Le Gac (Fra); 34. Jenthe Biermans; 35. Nickolas Zukowsky (Can); 36. Ryan Gibbons (AfS); 37. Tom Van Asbroeck; 38. Stan Dewulf; 39. Jhonatan Narvaez (Col); 40. Bryan Coquard (Fra); 41. Heinrich Haussler (Aus); 42. Ethan Hayter (G-B); 43. Vito Braet; 44. Alex Kirsch (Lux); 45. Antonio Puppio (Ita); 46. Nils Politt (All) op 0:07; 47. Stefan Küng (Sui); 48. Kévin Vauquelin (Fra); 49. Lewis Askey (G-B); 50. Matej Mohoric (Slo); 51. Greg Van Avermaet; ?; 56. Tosh Van der Sande; 63. Fabio Van Den Bossche; 66. Nathan Van Hooydonck; 68. Edward Theuns 0:16; 71. Jasper De Buyst 0:40; 76. Yves Lampaert 1:05; 78. Benjamin Declercq 1:09; 80. Cedric Beullens 1:36; 87. Arjen Livyns 3:12; 88. Frederik Frison; 91. Edward Planckaert 8:17; 92. Arnaud De Lie 9:31; 98. Milan Fretin 9:55; 111. Sébastien Grignard; 114. Timothy Dupont; 116. Sasha Weemaes; 118. Gijs Van Hoecke; 119. Baptiste Planckaert; 122. Jordi Meeus; 128. Alex Colman; 129. Jens Keukeleire. (Belga)