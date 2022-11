Zelenski s'en prend à l'Iran: "Quiconque aide la Russie doit assumer la responsabilité des conséquences de cette guerre"

Today, the occupiers used Iranian attack drones again. There are downed ones. But, unfortunately, there are also hits. We also understand that the terrorist state is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure. First of all, energy. In particular, for this, Russia needs Iranian missiles. We are preparing to respond. But also, please note: more and more often there are reports that not a single Kalibr carrier has gone on combat duty in the Black Sea. This is a significant result, which was ensured by our defenders. The smaller the Russian Black Sea fleet, the safer it is in the Black Sea. And there will definitely be a day when we will announce that we have provided Ukraine with full protection from the Russian threat both at sea and in the sky. 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦