Guerre en Ukraine : le patron de Wagner parade dans un bombardier au-dessus de l'Ukraine

📝🇷🇺➡️🇺🇦Entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin (Russian Wagner PMC) turned to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after completing a sortie on a Su-24 supersonic bomber. The businessman said that tomorrow he is changing to MiG-29. In addition, if Zelensky has a desire, he is ready to pic.twitter.com/r9DR38oehW