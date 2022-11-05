Rihanna tend la main à Johnny Depp et soulève la colère en ligne

La Rédaction

Publié le 05-11-2022 à 18h06

©AFP

La liste des mannequins invitées à participer au quatrième show de Savage, la marque de lingerie créée par Rihanna, est longue et plaît beaucoup, à une exception près. Derrière des noms comme Cra Delevingne, Irina Shayk ou Bella Poarch, se trouve le nom de Johnny Depp. En effet, la chanteuse a décidé d'offrir du boulot à l'acteur déchu en l'invitant à monter sur scène pour son défilé. Une collaboration qui, après la surprise, a attiré les foudres des internautes qui s'offusquent de l'initiative de Rihanna.

En effet, depuis le procès qui a opposé l'acteur à son ex femme Amber Heard, de nombreux internautes ont pris le parti d'Amber Heard et accusent encore à l'heure actuelle Johnny Depp d'avoir abusé de son ancienne partenaire Amber Heard.

Néanmoins, la vidéo du défilé sera diffusée la semaine prochaine sur Prime et, jusqu'à preuve du contraire, la présence de Johnny Depp est bien confirmée -notamment par CNN.