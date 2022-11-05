Rihanna tend la main à Johnny Depp et soulève la colère en ligne
Publié le 05-11-2022 à 18h06
La liste des mannequins invitées à participer au quatrième show de Savage, la marque de lingerie créée par Rihanna, est longue et plaît beaucoup, à une exception près. Derrière des noms comme Cra Delevingne, Irina Shayk ou Bella Poarch, se trouve le nom de Johnny Depp. En effet, la chanteuse a décidé d'offrir du boulot à l'acteur déchu en l'invitant à monter sur scène pour son défilé. Une collaboration qui, après la surprise, a attiré les foudres des internautes qui s'offusquent de l'initiative de Rihanna.
even if rihanna believes he’s innocent (which he’s not), not only is he still a racist and homophobic rape apologist, but he’s also bffs with marilyn manson who he loved to collect nazi memorabilia with. that’s who she wants to work with and have represent her brand— malik (@birdsforprey) November 3, 2022
rihanna going out of her way to, like, rehabilitate the image of a domestic abuser and rapist is fucking crazy cause the hell is johnny depp, a rapidly decaying corpse, going to do at a LINGERIE SHOW? but even past all that does she even know her audience?— sk (@kirkxxs) November 3, 2022
Savage x Fenty is already a flop adding Johnny Depp to the mix is just another example of how out of touch Rihanna actually is— Chrysanthemum (@blupeoni) November 3, 2022
En effet, depuis le procès qui a opposé l'acteur à son ex femme Amber Heard, de nombreux internautes ont pris le parti d'Amber Heard et accusent encore à l'heure actuelle Johnny Depp d'avoir abusé de son ancienne partenaire Amber Heard.
Néanmoins, la vidéo du défilé sera diffusée la semaine prochaine sur Prime et, jusqu'à preuve du contraire, la présence de Johnny Depp est bien confirmée -notamment par CNN.