Courteney Cox tells ‘Gloss Angeles’ podcast getting fillers is her biggest beauty regret:



"Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that's just a bummer, a waste of time; it's a domino effect, it's like you don't realize that you look a little off, so then you keep… https://t.co/hTLP5lXDXa pic.twitter.com/QU92Z1Pjah