"Iriez-vous dîner avec lui?": les condidences de Cristiano Ronaldo sur Lionel Messi

"The best player you've ever seen? Excluding yourself?"



Piers Morgan asks Cristiano Ronaldo his true feelings about Lionel Messi as a player and a person.



Watch live: https://t.co/ajbahBvQpp@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #90MinutesWithRonaldo | #PMU pic.twitter.com/sj5q1VeuLs