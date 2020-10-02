S’ils évitent des clubs comme Leicester et la Sociedad, ils pourraient hériter de gros calibres comme Arsenal, Tottenham, Naples ou l’AC Milan qualifié in extremis. Le coefficient européen permet à La Gantoise d’intégrer le pot 1, alors que l’Antwerp fait partie du pot 4.

Pot 1 : Arsenal (G-B), Tottenham (G-B), AS Rome (Ita), Naples (Ita), Benfica (Por), Leverkusen (All), Villareal (Esp), CSKA Moscou (Rus), Braga (Por), La Gantoise, PSV (P-B), Celtic (Éco).

Pot 2 : Dinamo Zagreb (Cro), Sparta Prague (Tch), Slavia Prague (Tch), Ludogorets (Hon), Young Boys (Sui), Étoile Rouge (Ser), Rapid Vienne (Aut), Leicester (G-B), Qarabag (Aze), PAOK Salonique (Grè), Standard, Real Sociedad (Esp).

Pot 3 : Grenade (Esp), AC Milan (Ita), AZ Alkmaar (P-B), Feyenoord (P-B), AEK Athènes (Grè), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Isr), Rangers (Éco), Molde (Nor), Hoffenheim (All), H. Beer-Sheva (Isr), LASK (Aut), Cluj (Rou).

Pot 4 : Lille (Fra), Nice (Fra), Rijeka (Cro), Dundalk (Irl), S. Liberec (Tch), Antwerp, Lech Poznan (Pol), Sivasspor (Tur), Wolfsberger (Aut), Omonia Nicosie (Chy), CSKA Sofia (Bul), Zorya Louhansk (Ukr).

Suivez le tirage au sort en direct: